Kardashians commemorate last day of filming 'Keeping Up' with emotional posts ahead of final season

Instagram posts showed the casts' place settings for lunch, which were designated by cookies decorated with their faces, as revealed in Kris Jenner's Stories.

Published: 09th January 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

A poster of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The much-loved reality TV show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' wrapped filming on its final episode Friday (local time), and the Kardashian-Jenner family commemorated the occasion on social media with a series of emotional posts.

According to Page Six, introducing the show's audio tech of 14 years, Erin Paxton, Kim noted that "this is our last 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' mic'ing of life," panning over to show the individual microphone packs for Kylie, Kris, Kourt, Khloe, Kim and Kendall.

Another clip from her Stories showed the casts' place settings for lunch, which were designated by cookies decorated with their faces, as revealed in Kris Jenner's Stories, Funny Face Bakery in Manhattan. Scott Disick even had a crown on.

Khloe's Stories offered another view of the table as well as showing a couple of the younger kids chowing down on their cookies.

Page Six reported that 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' is ending this year with Season 20, as the first family of reality TV announced in September. Reportedly, Kylie and Kim's threat to leave moved Kris Jenner to end the show; Khloe and Disick both wanted to keep cashing the show's "easy paycheck."

Insiders told Page Six that a number of factors, including Kim's desire to keep Kanye West's mental health struggle - as well as, presumably, their imminent divorce - out of the spotlight, as well as the family's attempt to negotiate ever-higher paydays to re-up with the network E!, converged to end the show.

However, in December, Disney announced during its Investor Day that it had inked a deal with the Kardashian family to create "global content that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the US," which will be debuting in late 2021.

