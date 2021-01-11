STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Holland sheds 30 pounds for upcoming film 'Cherry'

Tom Holland has earlier starred as Spider-Man in the Avengers films directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Published: 11th January 2021 12:59 PM

Hollywood actor Tom Holland

Hollywood actor Tom Holland (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Hollywood star Tom Holland reportedly shed a whopping 30 pounds for his role in the forthcoming film Cherry, and then successfully regained the weight.

"(Tom) really shredded himself for the part. He lost 30 pounds, he gained it back. We're on an independent movie schedule here. He didn't really have a lot of time to be doing these things," Joe Russo, one of the directors of the film told Deadline, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the crime drama film, also directed by Anthony Russo, the 24-year-old actor will be seen playing an army medical officer who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

Holland has earlier starred as Spider-Man in the Avengers films directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

The upcoming crime drama film Cherry is based on Nico Walker's novel of the same name, the rights for which were acquired by the director duo in 2018.

Comments

