We have a lot of fan favourites from original: Mindy Kaling teases 'Legally Blonde 3'

Actor-writer Mindy Kaling said as a fan of the franchise she was thrilled to come on board to write the upcoming installment.

Published: 11th January 2021

Hollywood actor-writer Mindy Kaling

Hollywood actor-writer Mindy Kaling (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-writer Mindy Kaling, who is penning "Legally Blonde 3" with "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-creator Dan Goor, says the new movie will definitely pay homage to the original.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods for the much-anticipated MGM project and will also be producing via her Hello Sunshine banner along with franchise's original producer Marc Platt.

In an interview with Access, Kaling said as a fan of the franchise she was thrilled to come on board to write the upcoming installment.

"I love the franchise so much. I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it I was like, "Absolutely!'" the "Office" alum said.

The first "Legally Blonde" movie, which released in 2001, revolved around a lively sorority sister trying to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree from Harvard University.

The film also featured Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge and a Chihuahua named Bruiser.

The sequel, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde", set in Washington, DC, came out in 2013.

Kaling teased that there will be a good dose of the iconic "bend and snap" and other fan favourites moments from the first two movies.

"Bend and Snap is forever. We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original movie," she said.

Asked about the tentative release date of "Legally Blonde 3", Kaling said audiences will have to wait a bit longer for the movie as the team is still figuring out the ways to shoot the film amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't know when we'll be able to shoot movies again but it would be great to, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome."

