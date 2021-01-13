Daniel Craig-starrer 'No Time To Die' delayed again?

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The wait for No Time To Die, which brings back Daniel Craig as the iconic spy James Bond, might get longer with the film reportedly set to be delayed again.

At the moment, the film is slated to be released on April 2, but Dutch publication BN DeStem has claimed that according to cinema owner Carlo Lambregts it will be delayed to November, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Deadline, too, reported that the promotional partners of the film have been informed that Craig's final outing as 007, is likely to get a date change.

The publication suggested that a new release date has not been set yet. It claimed that while a specific date has yet to be decided, there is a strong possibility that the film is moved to a new date in autumn.

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, but was pushed back to November due to COVID-19 pandemic. It was once again changed to April 2021.

The 25th Bond adventure will see Craig revisiting his past, bringing it to the present in order to save the future. The trailer comes with a tagline: "The mission that changes everything begins".

The film also features Rami Malek as the new Bond villain, Safin, and brings back Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter.