Michael Pena steps in for Stanley Tucci in disaster thriller 'Moonfall'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Narcos: Mexico" star Michael Pena has replaced Stanley Tucci in Roland Emmerich's sci-fi epic "Moonfall".

Tucci had to exit the project due to government-imposed travel restrictions banning UK flights into Canada in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Moonfall" follows the aftermath of when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth.

Life hangs in the balance and with just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a near impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.

Also joining the cast are Carolina Bartczak, Maxim Roy and Stephen Bogaert, reported Deadline.

Pena will play Tom Lopez, a wealthy car dealer who is married to Brian Harper's (Patrick Wilson) former wife, the loving and fierce Brenda, played by Bartczak.

Roy stars as Gabriella Auclair, a hardened Army captain with a fighting spirit and Bogaert will essay the role of NASA Director Albert Hutchings.

The previously announced star cast also includes Halle Berry, John Bradley, Eme Ikwuakor, Charlie Plummer and Donald Sutherland.

Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen penned the screenplay.

Emmerich is also attached to produce via his Centropolis Entertainment banner with Kloser for Street Entertainment.

Karl Spoerri and Viviana Vezzani will serve as executive producers for SPG3 Entertainment.

"Moonfall" is slated for a 2022 theatrical release.