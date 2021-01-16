HBO’s 'Insecure' to end with Season 5

By Express News Service

HBO’s critically acclaimed drama Insecure will end its run with season five. The series starring Issa Rae premiered in 2016, and centers on the two lead Black female characters Issa and Molly (Yvonne Orji), who navigate career and relationships in Los Angeles while also dealing with issues within the African American community. Insecure, created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, was partially inspired by Rae’s online series Awkward Black Girl.

Other than Rae and Orji, the series also stars Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Y’lan Noel The series was renewed for its fifth season last year in May. While the production of season five is expected to begin last month, it is now announced that the season will be the last.

Rae, in a statement, said that the end isn’t much of a surprise as the story was meant to last for only five seasons. Rae also took to social media to thank HBO for their faith in the series.