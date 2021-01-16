STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix acquires Gal Gadot-starrer 'Heart of Stone' from Skydance

It is the second major deal with a streamer for a Skydance-generated tentpole-sized film, after Amazon acquired the Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Tomorrow War'.

Published: 16th January 2021

Gal Gadot

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Gal Gadot-starrer "Heart of Stone" has been picked up by streamer Netflix. The espionage thriller, which is expected to launch a new franchise in the genre, is being developed by Skydance Studio.

It is the second major deal with a streamer for a Skydance-generated tentpole-sized film, after Amazon acquired the Chris Pratt-starrer "The Tomorrow War", according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tom Harper, who most recently directed Amazon's "The Aeronauts", will helm the movie.

Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have penned the script for the movie, which will be produced by David Elliso, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps but the movie aims to put a female spin on iconic action franchises like "Mission: Impossible" and James Bond.

Gadot, 35, will also produce the movie along with her Pilot Wave producing partner Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. The actor most recently feature in superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984", which debuted both theatrically and on streamer HBO Max on December 25.

Gadot will also star in the Kenneth Branagh-directed "Death on the Nile", alongside a star-studded cast. She recently wrapped production on Netflix's "Red Notice", the Rawson Thurber Marshall-directed heist drama which also features Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

