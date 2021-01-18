STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steve Martin tweets about his COVID-19 vaccination, reminds fans he's old

The 'Father of the Bride' star has made it a point to make people laugh amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Steve Martin on Sunday (local time) revealed that he had received what is assumed to be his first round of COVID-19 vaccination, which was the good news. He added the bad news is he is old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin took to Twitter and said,"Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliche @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science.."

Martin explained to another user where he went ("I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website [sorry I don't have the exact site], and waited IN line at the Javits Center") before cracking a joke to a different user. "Right now, I'm having no fide resects," he quipped.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Father of the Bride' star has made it a point to make people laugh amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. For example, his Twitter profile picture is of the actor wearing two masks that cover his whole face.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that in September, Martin made headlines when he had people in stitches after he posted about making sure he could still be recognised while wearing a mask out and about.

"I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution," wrote the comic and actor, along with a picture of him wearing a sign over his hear that read: 'Steve Martin' with an arrow pointing down. (ANI)

