Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Dwayne Johnson, other stars mark Martin Luther King Jr. day

'Morning Show' star Reese Witherspoon shared a video of King.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta.

In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Venessa Hudgens, Dwayne Johnson among many others on Monday (local time) honoured United States' most famous civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., over social media on the annual holiday Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The 'Friends' star took to Instagram and shared pictures of King Jr. and paid tribute to him in a note.

She noted, "Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is power correcting everything that stands against love." -- #MLK, Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community."

The 'Murder Mystery' actor further noted, "Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today... thinking about all the work he started, and all that is left to do (red heart emoticon)."

Vanessa Hudgens uploaded a photo of the leader and added his quote, 'If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.'

'Morning Show' star Reese Witherspoon shared a video of King.

Witherspoon added in the caption on an Instagram post: "As we reflect on #MartinLutherKing's unforgettable activism and heroism, I hope his memory brings inspiration that ignites our leaders on all sides to come together and bring peace to our nation. Let us not forget, "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

Dwayne Johnson, too, posted a quote by King on Instagram. He shared, "...all labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance..."~ MLK."

He added, "Love this powerful quote. People will always remember how you made them feel and the impact you had on their lives."

Reality tv star Kris Jenner shared a note on her Instagram page that read, '#MLKDAY #MLK #Love' as she added a red heart.

The post had a quote from King Jr in red, 'I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.'

Scores of actors including Salma Hayek, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, Katie Holmes, Demi Moore took to their social media handles to mark the day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., which falls on January 15. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. 

