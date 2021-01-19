STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Peaky Blinders' ending after sixth season

"Peaky Blinders" focused on Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his notorious family's rise to prominence and power, against the backdrop of working-class, post-First World War Birmingham.

Published: 19th January 2021 10:56 AM

Sophie Rundle in 'Peaky Blinders'

Sophie Rundle in 'Peaky Blinders' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Acclaimed BBC drama "Peaky Blinders", created by Steven Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, will end after its sixth season.

"Peaky Blinders" focused on Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his notorious family's rise to prominence and power, against the backdrop of working-class, post-First World War Birmingham.

The final season is currently being shot in the UK.

In a statement to Variety, Knight said the series may end with season six, but the "Peaky Blinders" story will continue in "another form".

"Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," he said.

The final season is written by Knight, while season 5 helmer Anthony Byrne returns to direct and Nick Goding will produce.

Executive producers are Mandabach, Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Byrne and Murphy.

"Peaky Blinders" premiered on BBC Two in 2013 and became huge global success after it debut on streaming platform Netflix.

It won BAFTA Craft awards and the BAFTA TV award for best drama series in 2018.

