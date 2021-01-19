Zayn Malik smokes weed, drinks beer at Instagram live session; fans become concerned
The singer came for a live session at 6 am EST where his song 'Nobody is listening' is heard in the background as he chatted with fans.
NEW YORK: English pop star Zayn Malik left fans concerned as he smoked marijuana and guzzled beer during an Instagram live session from New York. The singer came for a live session at 6 am (New York time). In the live video session, his song "Nobody is listening" is heard in the background as he chatted with fans, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"I've recorded a sick song today. It might seem a bit weird. I just sat at a computer. I looped four bars. But that's all I can say. It's sick, right?" However, his followers had different concerns about the 28-year-old, who is a father to a four-month-old baby with partner, American supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Y’all ever wonder who Zayn gets his weed from?? Like HES ZAYN MALIK #NobodyIsListeningParty #ZAYNiscoming #PILLOWTALK pic.twitter.com/YqjOYYw0MO— hannah (@hanopoliss) January 18, 2021
One fan wrote: "Why is Zayn getting high and blasting lights and music at 6am when he supposedly has a baby in the house?"
Another posted: "Anyway just currently thinking about how Zayn was smoking weed and blasting music at four am with a baby in the house."