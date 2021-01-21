STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmaker Joseph McGinty Nichol to direct buddy-cop series Turner & Hooch for Disney Plus

Published: 21st January 2021 10:20 AM

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Disney has roped in filmmaker Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, to direct its upcoming series based on 1989 buddy-cop movie Turner & Hooch.

The director is best known for making movies such as Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009) and This Means War (2012).

The show, which will be released on Disney Plus, was recently greenlit by Disney with an order for 12 episodes. Matt Nix has created the series, which will feature actor Josh Peck as an ambitious and buttoned-up US Marshal Scott Turner who inherits a big unruly dog.

He later comes to the realisation that the pet he did not want may be the partner he needs. The series also stars Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire, and Vanessa Lengies.

The original 1989 movie, which featured Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks, was directed by Roger Spottiswoode. The movie was a global hit upon release and was also praised by the critics. Turner & Hooch will be produced by 20th Television. Nix and McG will also serve as executive producers alongside Mike Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola.

