We're back: Rachel starts shooting for 'Marvellous Mrs Maisel' Season 4

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Production has started on season four of Amazon's critically-acclaimed comedy "The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel".

The news was shared by lead actor Rachel Brosnahan in a post on Instagram, sharing a photo from the sets in which she is seen beneath a plastic-encased umbrella.

"It looks a little different this year but we're back! Working away on @maiseltv Season Four," she captioned the photo.

According to Deadline, the show's cast and crew are shooting the new season in New York following industry Covid protocols as well as local health guidelines.

The 1950s-set dramedy revolves around Brosnahan's Midge, an Upper West Side housewife who ventures into standup comedy and her rise as her own person after her picture-perfect marriage falls apart.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, the award-winning show also features Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch.