STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Anthony Hopkins initially thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story

Hopkins famously played serial killer Hannibal Lector opposite Jodie Foster's Clarice Starling in Jonathan Demme's 1991 classic, which had swept the top five Academy Awards a year later.

Published: 22nd January 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Anthony Hopkins (AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins says when he was offered the script of "The Silence of the Lambs", the movie which earned him an Oscar for Best Actor, he thought it was a children's story.

Hopkins famously played serial killer Hannibal Lector opposite Jodie Foster's Clarice Starling in Jonathan Demme's 1991 classic, which had swept the top five Academy Awards a year later.

Both Hopkins and Foster took home Oscars for best actor and actress, respectively, for their performances in the movie, which is till date considered one of the greatest and influential films of all time.

The two actors reunited for Variety's Actors on Actors series and reminisced about their time working on the movie.

"We didn't get to speak too much before the actual read-through.

We just sort of kind of waved from across the room and then sat down at the table," Foster, 58, said.

"And as you launched into Hannibal Lecter, I felt a chill come over the room. In a way, it was like we were almost too scared to talk to each other after that," she added.

Hopkins, 83, recalled that when he got the script for "The Silence of the Lambs" in 1989, he was in the London production of the play "M. Butterfly".

"My agent sent a script. He said, 'Why don't you read this? It's called 'Silence of the Lambs'.' I said, 'Is it a children's story?' It was a hot summer afternoon, and the script came over and I started reading it.

"After 10 pages, I phoned my agent. I said, 'Is this a real offer? I want to know. This is the best part I've ever read'.

I read the rest of the script, and Jonathan came over on a Saturday afternoon and we had dinner.

And I said, 'Is this for real?' And he said, 'Yeah'.

I said, 'OK'. He was such a wonderful guy to work with. I couldn't believe my luck," Hopkins said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anthony hopkins Silence of the lambs
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp