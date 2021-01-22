STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

COVID-19 effect: Sony delays Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Uncharted'

'Cinderella' is set to hit the theatres on July 16 instead of February 5.

Published: 22nd January 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Entertainment giant Sony has shifted release dates for numerous titles, including 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella,' 'Uncharted' with Tom Holland, and Sony/Marvel's 'Morbius' starring Jared Leto.

'Cinderella' is set to hit the theatres on July 16 instead of February 5. The delay bumps the video game adaptation 'Uncharted,' which was originally set for mid-July, to February 11, 2022, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' has moved back two months from April 2 to June 11. In turn, the 'Ghostbusters' sequel was delayed to November 11. As reported by Variety, Sony's latest calendar shift came minutes after MGM delayed 'No Time to Die,' the latest James Bond installment, from April to October 8.

With 'No Time to Die' slated to open on the same day as another Sony title, 'Morbius,' the film has officially moved to January 21, 2022. Earlier this month, the studio moved the Jared Leto-led comic-book thriller from March to its current early October date.

Variety reported that many had expected 'Cinderella' to abandon its February release date because the studio had not released a single shred of marketing or promotional materials for the Kay Cannon-directed fairy dale adaptation.

With 'Cinderella's' vacancy, Disney and 20th Century's 'The King's Man' (March 12) is the only major title still on schedule for the first quarter of 2021.

Theatres were forced to shut down last year, which marked a major change in the entertainment industry worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. With theatres and other public places being shut, various streaming platforms gained more viewers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Camila Cabello Sony Cinderella
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp