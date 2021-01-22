Gigi Hadid reveals name of her and Zayn Malik's baby girl

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Thursday (local time) revealed the name of her and Zayn Malik's newborn baby girl - Khai.

According to E!News, the 25-year-old model debuted the unique moniker in a very subtle way -- by adding 'Khai's mom' to her Instagram bio.

The supermodel shared the news exactly four months after announcing their daughter's arrival.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," Zayn wrote in a September tweet.

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," he added.

"Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hours later, Gigi posted another glimpse of the couple's daughter on Twitter. Hadid wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

In the months since, Gigi has kept fans up to date on her motherhood experience, all while sticking to their commitment to privacy.

Shortly after Khai's birth, a source told E! News that Gigi and Zayn planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for the foreseeable future.

"They feel peaceful staying there for now," the insider shared at the time. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."

The family of three also considers New York City a home base, and over the holiday season Khai got to experience what Gigi described as her 'first snow."

E!News reported that Gigi and the former 'One Direction' member Zayn, who first sparked romance rumours in 2015, reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year.

In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she shared.

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."