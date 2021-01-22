Milla Jovovich’s Monster Hunter to release on February 5

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Paul WS Anderson’s Monster Hunter, starring actor Milla Jovovich, will hit Indian theatres on February 5.In a statement, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that the film will be released in 3D and IMAX in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Also featuring Thai star Tony Jaa, the action movie is based on Capcom’s popular video game franchise of the same name.The movie is about two heroes who come from different worlds to defeat a shared danger — the powerful, deadly and magnificent monsters that inhabit the land.

Monster Hunter, which also stars Tip “TI” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman, was released in the United States on December 18, 2020.