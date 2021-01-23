STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Babylon 5' actress Mira Furlan passes away at 65

The cause of the death has not been revealed yet. However, 'Babylon 5' creator J. Michael Straczynski shared a tribute to the actor on Wednesday where he suggested her health had recently declined.

Published: 23rd January 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

'Babylon 5' actress Mira Furlan

'Babylon 5' actress Mira Furlan (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Mira Furlan, best known for her roles in the television series 'Lost' and 'Babylon 5,' has passed away. She was 65 when she breathed her last.

According to Fox News, Furlan's Twitter handle confirmed the sad news of her demise on Thursday with a photo that included her death date as January 20. It also shared a past quote from Furlan.

"I look at the stars. It's a clear night and the Milky Way seems so near. That's where I'll be going soon. 'We're all star stuff', I suddenly remember Delenn's line from Joe's script. Not a bad prospect. I am not afraid," the quote read.

"In the meantime, let me close my eyes and sense the beauty around me. And take that breath under the dark sky full of stars. Breathe in. Breathe out. That's all," the quote further read.

As reported by Fox News, a representative for Furlan also shared a statement regarding the actor's demise on Friday.

"Mira was a long-time client who was one of the most compassionate and giving person I know. Not only was she so talented but was down-to-earth and real which isn't always the norm in our business. The Imperium 7 Talent Agency family will miss her dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with her family," representative Steven Neibert said.

The cause of the death has not been revealed yet. However, 'Babylon 5' creator J. Michael Straczynski shared a tribute to the actor on Wednesday where he suggested her health had recently declined.

"It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe," Straczynski tweeted.

The screenwriter shared a lengthy statement about Furlan, beginning with her audition for the action-drama series which is set in the mid-23rd century on a space station called Babylon 5 that covers political and racial tensions.

Furlan held several stage roles and was a part of the Croatian National Theatre, Variety reported. She emigrated to the United States in 1991. The late star also played the role of Danielle Rousseau on ABC's hit show 'Lost.'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mira Furlan Mira Furlan death
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp