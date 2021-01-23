Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship examined in new documentary 'Framing Britney'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' controversial relationship with her father James Spears due to her conservatorship situation is being put under the microscope in the new documentary titled 'Framing Britney'.

According to E! News, the documentary will dive into the career highs and lows of the singer as well as her unusual conservatorship situation, which sparked a great deal of controversy in recent years. The trailer for 'Framing Britney' released on January 21.

The 'Oops...I Did It Again' singer had reached the peak of her fame as a teenager with her 1998 smash hit album '...Baby One More Time'. In 2006, Britney faced intense criticism as she publicly struggled with mental health issues, following which in 2008, her father James was named co-conservator of Britney, along with a lawyer, Andrew Wallet.

Even though Wallet resigned from the position back in 2018, James has continued to control all of Britney's financial assets and has the final say in most of her personal decisions. Britney has sought legal action to remove James as conservator and live independently; however, a judge declined the request and extended the conservatorship till September 2021.

This legal battle between Britney and her father has sparked the 'Free Britney' movement, which wanted the artist to be freed from her conservatorship. Footage from a protest in Los Angeles can be seen in the new trailer for the documentary episode.

As per E! News, in addition to highlighting her relationship with her father, the new documentary will also explore the ways in which the public turned on Britney during her most vulnerable time in the spotlight which further turned her mental health crisis into a "cruel national sport".