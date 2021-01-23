Halsey cancels long-postponed Manic tour amid COVID-19 pandemic

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Halsey has officially cancelled her 2020 tour, which was rescheduled for 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old "Without me" hitmaker took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of her tour. "Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I'll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately," Halsey said.

The singer added that fans will soon receive an email from their point of purchase with instructions regarding how to receive the ticket refund. Halsey concluded her statement by promising to "find new ways to connect despite the circumstances".

The Manic tour started in early 2020 and the signer managed to perform 17 concerts in Europe. Her last performance prior to the pandemic was on March 12 in Manchester, England. Halsey announced in May that the US concert calender would be pushed back to the summer of 2021.