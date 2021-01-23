Hugh Grant in talks to star in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming spy thriller

By Express News Service

Hugh Grant is in negotiations to star in filmmaker Guy Ritchie’s upcoming film with Jason Statham in the lead. If everything falls in place, the project, which was earlier titled Five Eyes, will mark a reunion between Ritchie and Grant after they worked together on The Gentlemen (2019).

Statham will star as an MI6 guns-and-steel agent who is recruited by global intelligence alliance ‘Five Eyes’ to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order.

Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, he sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate a billionaire arms broker.

The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett and Cary Elwes. Miramax will finance the project and produce with STXfilms. Ritchie will direct the film from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies.