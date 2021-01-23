STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix buys animated comedy 'The Mitchells vs.The Machines' from Sony

It was originally scheduled to release last year on October 23 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 23rd January 2021 03:49 PM

A still from 'The Mitchells vs the Machines'

A still from 'The Mitchells vs the Machines' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has acquired the upcoming animated feature "The Mitchells vs.the Machines" from Sony Pictures Animation. As per Variety, the movie, which was previously titled "Connected", hails Oscar-winning producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

It was originally scheduled to release last year on October 23 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film has been directed by Mike Rianda and co-directed by Jeff Rowe from their original screenplay.

It follows an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world. Katie Mitchell, a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams and her whole family decides to drive Katie to school together and bond as a family.

But as they unplug and hit the road, technology threatens their trip - and the Earth. The voice cast is led by Abbi Jacobson and Danny McBride and also includes Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman and Doug the Pug.

Will Allegra and Louis Koo Tin Lok serve as the executive producer, while Kurt Albrecht is the producer.

