The Tudors star Gabriella Wright joins thriller 'Eboni'

English actress Gabriella Wright, known for playing Queen Claude of France in the series The Tudors, will soon be seen in the fantasy film, Eboni.

Published: 23rd January 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

“After my stint with historical fiction, I was keen on exploring the fantasy genre and when Imad (Imad Habib) narrated the script to me, it seemed like just the story I was looking for,” Gabriella said.

“It will be very interesting to collaborate with a production like Falak films (Falak Films Production) and work with a team which comes with such diverse experience. We are hoping to reach new audience across the globe with Eboni,” added the actor, who will soon be seen in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Eboni revolves around a man obsessed with the idea of resurrecting his deceased daughter, and inadvertently evoking an ancient mystery. The film will consist of three different chapters, with each chapter dealing with a different time span.

Gabriella will be seen playing the titular role of Eboni, the goddess and the ruler of the kingdom of jinns and humans in 950 BC. The makers are keen on casting more international stars and have approached French actor Alix Benezech. Eboni is written and directed by Imad Habib, produced by Sirajjudin Ansari and presented by Falak Films Production. It will go on floors soon.

