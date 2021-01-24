STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kenneth Branagh to play UK PM Boris Johnson in series about Covid crisis

According to Variety, the drama will trace the impact COVID-19 crisis on the country, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked round the clock to try and contain the virus.

Published: 24th January 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Kenneth Branagh (Photo | AP)

Actor Kenneth Branagh (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kenneth Branagh is set to essay the role of Boris Johnson in a new TV drama charting UK prime minister's handling of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Variety, the drama will trace the impact COVID-19 crisis on the country, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked round the clock to try and contain the virus.

Titled "This Sceptred Isle", the Sky original series, will be directed and written by "The Trip" helmer Michael Winterbottom.

It will be based on the first-hand testimony from members of the government, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and hospitals and care homes across the country.

Kieron Quirke is on board as co-writer.

Fremantle, Richard Brown's Passenger and Winterbottom's Revolution Films are producing the project.

"The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community.

"Our series weaves together countless true stories, from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country, chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus," Winterbottom said.

Shooting for the series will start soon and the drama is expected to premiere on Sky Atlantic late next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kenneth Branagh Boris Johnson
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp