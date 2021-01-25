STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miley Cyrus to perform for healthcare workers at Super Bowl pre-game concert

According to the official NFL Twitter account, the musical event will celebrate 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will be invited to attend Super Bowl LV.

Published: 25th January 2021 11:28 AM

Pop star Miley Cyrus

Pop star Miley Cyrus

By PTI

LOS ANGELE: Singer Miley Cyrus has announced that she will be headlining a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert being held for frontline healthcare workers.

The former Disney star took to Instagram to share the details of her performance that will be a part of the TikTok Tailgate event, scheduled to happen before the big game of National Football League at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 7.

"SUPER BOWL LV!!! I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!.

I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game".

Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" Cyrus posted.

According to the official NFL Twitter account, the musical event will celebrate 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will be invited to attend Super Bowl LV, in appreciation for their efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Cyrus, several other musicians will be performing at the Super Bowl this year, which will have a limited in-person capacity due to social distancing measures.

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the National Anthem, while H.

E.

R.

will sing a rendition of "America the Beautiful.

" Canadian singer The Weeknd is set to headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

