Demi Lovato to headline NBC comedy 'Hungry'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Demi Lovato is set to play the lead role in NBC's upcoming comedy "Hungry".

The single-camera comedy show is being written and executive produced by "Will & Grace" scribe Suzanne Martin, reported Deadline.

The series received a put pilot commitment from the network, meaning NBC will pay a penalty if it doesn't air.

It follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better.

Lovato, who got her break in the Disney Channel's "Camp Rock" franchise, will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills, and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects are the other executive producers.