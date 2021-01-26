Godzilla vs. Kong trailer promises an epic showdown

By Express News Service

The trailer of Godzilla vs. Kong has set the internet on fire. The two-and-half minute trailer effortlessly establishes the premise of the film, and it also promises some jaw-dropping action sequences between the two fictional beasts.

When Godzilla comes out to torment humans, mankind has no one else to turn to other than Kong. With the help of a little girl, who communicates with the monstrous ape, the war ensues between Godzilla and King Kong. However, it looks like the feud between the two has a long history.

Directed by Adam Wingard of Blair Witch fame, Godzilla vs. Kong features Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry in the pivotal roles. The film will be releasing on March 26 simultaneously on theatres and HBO Max.