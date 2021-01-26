Here's when 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air

By ANI

WASHINGTON: NBC has finally announced the date for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which are going to be held just seven months after the delayed 2020 Billboard Music Awards took place.

The award ceremony, which is usually a star-studded event, will air on May 23 on NBC at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, reported Variety. The company has kept the rest of the details about the ceremony under wraps.

The other details including the host, performers, nominees, and the ceremony venue will be announced at a later date. The honorees are determined by their performance on the Billboard charts, and the ceremony is expected to feature live performances, unexpected collaborations, pop culture moments and the granting of the annual ICON award.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were originally slated to take place on April 29 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, however, it was pushed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As per Variety, the award show ultimately took place on October 14, with American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson serving as host from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Garth Brooks received the Icon Award at the event, while Killer Mike received the inaugural Change Maker Award.

American rapper Post Malone walked away as the big winner, taking home nine awards including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Billboard 100 Artist. Meanwhile, singer Billie Eilish bagged three awards, including Top Female Artist, Top New Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for her debut 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go'.

Nominees and winners at the award show are based on fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners.

The Billboard Music Awards kick-started in 1990, though there was a period between 2007 and 2010 when the ceremony was not held.