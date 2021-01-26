STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robert De Niro, John Boyega to lead Netflix's 'The Formula'

Published: 26th January 2021

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Robert De Niro and "Star Wars" franchise alum John Boyega have teamed up for Netflix's upcoming thriller "The Formula".

Gerard McMurray, the director behind "The First Purge" and "Burning Sands", will helm the movie, which is based on his original idea, the streamer said in a statement.

The story will follow a Formula One racing prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left.

McMurray will also produce the film through his recently formed production company Buppie Productions.

Jane Rosenthal, De Niro and Berry Welsh are other producers.

Boyega most recently starred in Steve McQueen's acclaimed anthology film series "Small Axe".

He is currently in production on "They Cloned Tyrone" with Jamie Foxx.

De Niro returns to Netflix following his work in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman", which also stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

His upcoming projects include Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, and David O Russell's untitled film.

