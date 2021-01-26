STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Samuel L. Jackson sports 'Avengers' mask while receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose

'Pulp Fiction' star wore an Avengers face mask while he received his initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Published: 26th January 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury in 'Avengers' (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In true Nick Fury style, Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson brought his superhero friends along with him to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus by wearing an 'Avengers' themed face mask.

According to People Magazine, the 'Pulp Fiction' star wore an Avengers face mask while he received his initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Samuel took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself wearing the mask along with a caption that read, "At The Forum getting that 1st jab!!"

The face-covering featured cartoon images of some of the heroes including the insanely popular fictional character -- the Hulk and Captain America. The actor added the hashtags, "look out world bout to bust back out," "vaccine spring," and "go gitch yours I got mine," to the photo caption.

The 72-year-old actor qualified for the shot as California's Governor, Gavin Newsom moved the state into Phase 1B of vaccine rollout on January 13, allowing people who are 65 and older access to the vaccine, as per People Magazine.

It is unclear which brand of the injection the actor received, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines, one made by Pfizer and another by Moderna. Both vaccines require a wait of either three or four weeks before the second dose, which brings the vaccine protection up to around 95 per cent.

Jackson is now a part of the growing list of public figures and celebrities that have gotten the immunization. As per People magazine, last week, former Governor of California and 'The Terminator' star, Arnold Schwarzenegger documented himself receiving his first dose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samuel L. Jackson Samuel L. Jackson covid vaccine coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp