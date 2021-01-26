Samuel L. Jackson sports 'Avengers' mask while receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In true Nick Fury style, Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson brought his superhero friends along with him to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus by wearing an 'Avengers' themed face mask.

According to People Magazine, the 'Pulp Fiction' star wore an Avengers face mask while he received his initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Samuel took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself wearing the mask along with a caption that read, "At The Forum getting that 1st jab!!"

The face-covering featured cartoon images of some of the heroes including the insanely popular fictional character -- the Hulk and Captain America. The actor added the hashtags, "look out world bout to bust back out," "vaccine spring," and "go gitch yours I got mine," to the photo caption.

The 72-year-old actor qualified for the shot as California's Governor, Gavin Newsom moved the state into Phase 1B of vaccine rollout on January 13, allowing people who are 65 and older access to the vaccine, as per People Magazine.

It is unclear which brand of the injection the actor received, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines, one made by Pfizer and another by Moderna. Both vaccines require a wait of either three or four weeks before the second dose, which brings the vaccine protection up to around 95 per cent.

Jackson is now a part of the growing list of public figures and celebrities that have gotten the immunization. As per People magazine, last week, former Governor of California and 'The Terminator' star, Arnold Schwarzenegger documented himself receiving his first dose.