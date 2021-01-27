Euphoria season 2 to restart filming in March

By Express News Service

HBO’s Euphoria will continue its season two productions in 2021. Sam Levinson, the creator of the show, has confirmed that the show is likely to be filmed and released in 2021. Season two premiered earlier this month with two episodes - both of which were filmed during the pandemic.

The production of the show was originally slated to begin in March 2020, but was pushed back due to the pandemic. The first season aired in 2019 and centered around Zendaya’s character Rue.

The second season follows Rue’s love interest Jules (Hunter Schafer). Levinson, in an interview with Indiewire stated that the production will begin in March 2021. However, Levinson remains hesitant about whether the season 2 episodes will end up releasing this year, and said that he hopes to release them as soon as possible.