STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kanye West spotted in LA amid marital turmoil

The 43-year-old rapper was snapped arriving recently by private jet at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles from his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where he's been holed up.

Published: 27th January 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Kanye West (Photo | AFP)

Rapper Kanye West (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper Kanye West has been spotted for the first time since the news of his separation from American reality TV star Kim Kardashian broke.

The 43-year-old rapper was snapped arriving recently by private jet at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles from his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where he's been holed up, reported E! News.

The star arrived back in California, Los Angeles after jetting off to Cody on Friday night to spend the weekend at his ranch, according to a source. Donning a mustard-coloured sweatshirt and brown leather pants, "Kanye seemed calm but somber," the source described.

The eyewitness further said, "He was very mellow and quiet as he got off his jet. He chatted with the flight attendant briefly before getting in his car. He was traveling with friends who had been on the ranch, but Kanye left with his bodyguard by himself. He didn't stick around and wait for everyone. He just headed home."

The Grammy-winning singer's recent sighting, the first since he was last seen in November 2020, comes amid mounting curiosity over Kanye and Kim's current relationship status.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News, "Kanye is aware the marriage is over. It's upsetting to him. He loves Kim, but they don't get along half of the time. He's truly in his own world and gets in the zone of focusing solely on his own projects."

While the estranged couple continues to live separately, "Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world," an insider recently told the publication.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months. They've seen each other for the sake of the kids, but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while," a source shared in early January.

The duo is parents to four children- 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 1-year-old son Psalm. Kanye and Kim are heading for a divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

As per Page Six, Kim is hoping to reach a settlement prior to filing officially with the courts so that she and Kanye can work out their finances and how to split up their properties.

The famous American reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' will highlight the marriage problems of Kim and Kanye in the final episodes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanye West Kim Kardashian
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp