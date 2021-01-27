STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband Brandon Blackstock denies singer's defrauding claim

Last year, the 38-year-old songstress claimed Blackstock and his company had defrauded her out of a large sum of cash by charging her excessive fees.

Published: 27th January 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kelly Clarkson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband Brandon Blackstock has hit back at the star in their ongoing legal battle.

According to Fox News, last year, the 38-year-old songstress claimed Blackstock and his company had defrauded her out of a large sum of cash by charging her excessive fees.

Now, amid their ongoing divorce and legal battle, the 44-year-old talent manager has denied such claims, according to court documents obtained by multiple outlets.

Starstruck Management Group, which is run by Blackstock's father Narvel Blackstock, has reportedly denied all accusations levelled against them.

The company said they're not regulated by the Talent Agencies Act because they did not perform their duties in California, and have denied that she is owed relief, Fox News quoted a report by 'Entertainment Tonight'.

The outlet also obtained a statement from Clarkson's attorney in response. "We stand by our allegations that Starstruck violated the Talent Agencies Act, despite their boilerplate denials, and we look forward to trying the case before the Labor Commissioner in August," attorney Ed McPherson said.

According to Us Weekly, the original claim filed by the 'Because of you' songstress, stated that the singer had entered a verbal agreement with the Blackstock and Starstruck.

However, she argued that such an agreement was a "fraudulent and subterfuge device" that made room for her managers to perform "illegal services" as agents in California, where they did not have a license to operate.

Fox News reported that The legal battle has been messy and two-sided, as the management company has also sued the 'American Idol' champ over alleged unpaid commissions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp