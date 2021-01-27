STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Robert Rodriguez developing 'Spy Kids' reboot at Skydance

Rodriguez will write and direct the new movie, which is said to revolve around the activities of a multicultural family much like the original films.

Published: 27th January 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Director Robert Rodriguez in an interview| Youtube screengrab

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is reportedly planning to reboot his beloved family adventure series "Spy Kids".

Skydance Media optioned the rights to reboot the Spy Kids property with IP owner Spyglass Media Group.

Rodriguez will write and direct the new movie, which is said to revolve around the activities of a multicultural family much like the original films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Skydance will act as the lead studio, overseeing development and production.

Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

The original franchise launched in 2001 with Spy Kids, starring Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as parents and retired spies.

When they get pulled back into action and captured, their kids, played by Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabata, discover the truth about their parents' past and step into action to help save the day.

The movie was followed by "Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams" (2002), "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over" (2003) and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World" (2011).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robert Rodriguez Spy Kids
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp