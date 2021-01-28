STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Pamela Anderson secretly marries her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst?

A source close to the couple revealed to the publication that "Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever before."

Published: 28th January 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson

Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Pamela Anderson, who recently revealed that she is quitting social media, has tied the knot with her bodyguard, a bodybuilder and fellow Canadian, Dan Hayhurst.

As per E! News, the 53-year-old actor married Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia on Christmas Eve. The two have been together since at least last fall.

A source close to the couple revealed to the publication that "Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever before."

The source further said, "This is really such a full circle moment and return to her roots. They are actually both natives of Vancouver Island. They are splitting their time between Malibu and her family home in Vancouver. Spending time during quarantine has been cathartic for them both."

This marks the fifth marriage and ninth wedding ceremony in 25 years for Pamela. The actor was previously married to four different men, including first ex-husband and musician Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

The source told E! News that "Brandon and Dylan couldn't be happier and support their mom no matter what." The source also said that Pamela's relationship with her new husband is "really sweet," adding, "Her friends think Dan is the nicest man she's ever been with."

For their low-key wedding, Pamela wore a cream-coloured, scrunched cap-sleeve gown with a cathedral-style veil and dark Hunter rain boots. A local pastor performed the ceremony, while the couple recited traditional vows.

Pamela on Wednesday shared what she said was her final social media post on Instagram, writing, "This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson wedding Dan Hayhurst
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp