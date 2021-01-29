STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jared Leto, Darren Aronofsky reunite for Blumhouse horror 'Adrift'

The supernatural horror movie is an adaptation of a short story of the same name by Koji Suzuki, the writer behind 'The Ring'.

Published: 29th January 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Darren Aronofsky (L) and Jared Leto

Darren Aronofsky (L) and Jared Leto (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Jared Leto is set to re-team with his "Requiem for a Dream" filmmaker Darren Aronofsky for Blumhouse's "Adrift". The supernatural horror movie is an adaptation of a short story of the same name by Koji Suzuki, the writer behind "The Ring", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aronofsky, known for movies such as "Black Swan", "The Fountain" and "mother!", will direct the movie from a script that he will pen with Luke Dawson. "In the dead calm of the open sea, a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call. A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while it's towed into port, but he soon discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a 'Ghost Ship'," the official logline read.

Blumhouse's Jason Blum will produce the movie along with Leto and Emma Ludbrook through the actor's production company Paradox. Leto, who won an Oscar for best supporting actor for "Dallas Buyers Club", currently features in Warner Bros' "Little Things", co-starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

The actor is also headlining Sony Pictures' "Morbius", which will debut worldwide in January 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jared Leto Adrift Darren Aronofsky Blumhouse
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp