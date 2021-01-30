STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck-starrer 'Our Friend' to hit Indian theatres on February 12

The storyline traces how journalist Matt (Affleck), his wife Nicole (Johnson) and their two daughters led a happy life, till Nicole’s diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Published: 30th January 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 11:19 AM

Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck in a still from 'Our Friend' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The comedy-drama 'Our Friend', starring Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck, will hit Indian screens on February 12.

Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s upcoming directorial tells the tale of a husband, wife and their best friend, and is based on the true story of the Teague family.

The storyline traces how journalist Matt (Affleck), his wife Nicole (Johnson) and their two daughters led a happy life, till Nicole’s diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Then comes their best friend Dane Faucheux (actor Jason Segel), who helps them sail through the plight with the power of love.

​​​​

Affleck recently said in an interview with etonline.com that the plot along with the cast was one of the factors that drew him to the role. “First of all, I loved everybody involved,” he said. “It’s a true story about a family that’s in crisis and they have this old friend who drops everything in his life to come and help kind of get them through it.

I don’t know what other people would say about what the meaning of the movie is or whatever, but for me, I liked the message that if you need a friend, be a friend, you know? If there’s nothing, there’s no better way to feel, to lift your own spirits, than to show up for someone else in a totally selfless way. I loved that,” he added about the PVR release.

