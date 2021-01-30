The Weeknd spends USD 7 million for his 2021 Super Bowl performance

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Weeknd is set to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and he recently revealed that he has spent around USD 7 million of his own on the show.

According to E! News, the musician whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, had recently in an interview with Billboard said that in order to make his performance extra special he invested his own money.

The Super Bowl ordinarily covers all the production costs of the performances that take place at the show.

"We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," E! News quoted The Weeknd as saying.

The Weekend's album 'After Hours' was recently snubbed at the Grammys following which he accused the Recording Academy and the Grammys of being corrupt.