STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Camila Cabello-starrer 'Cinderella' to hit Amazon Prime Video on September 3

The musical retelling of the classic fairy tale has been written and directed by Kay Cannon, best known for creating 'Pitch Perfect' franchise.

Published: 01st July 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Cinderella'

A still from 'Cinderella' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Camila Cabello's "Cinderella" movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, the streamer announced on Thursday. The musical retelling of the classic fairy tale has been written and directed by Kay Cannon, best known for creating 'Pitch Perfect' franchise.

"Cinderella" marks the acting debut of Cabello, known for hit songs such as "Senorita" and "Havana", the streaming service said in a statement. The musical fairytale centres on an orphan who longs to meet her prince charming.

Emmy-winning star Billy Porter is portraying Cinderella's fairy godparent and Idina Menzel is playing her evil stepmother. The cast also features Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice.

The highly anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Cabello and Menzel. "Cinderella" was previously set to release in theatres but after multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures opted to license the film to Amazon.

The movie has been produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cinderella Amazon Prime Video Camila Cabello Kay Cannon
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp