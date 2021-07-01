STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix sets premiere date for Sandra Oh-starrer 'The Chair'

The streaming platform unveiled the premiere date and a brief teaser for the half-hour series on Wednesday

Published: 01st July 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sandra Oh (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:"The Chair", an upcoming drama comedy series starring Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh, will start streaming on Netflix from August 20.

The streaming platform unveiled the premiere date and a brief teaser for the half-hour series on Wednesday, reported Deadline.

"The Chair" follows Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh), the Chair of the English department at a small university.

Actor Amanda Peet, known for films like "The Whole Nine Yards" and "A Lot Like Love", serves as creator on the show alongside her husband David Benioff and his work partner D B Weiss of "Game of Thrones" fame.

Peet has also penned and executive produced the six-episode series.

Annie Julia-Wyman has co-written the pilot.

"The Chair" also features Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah, Bob Balaban, David Morse and Everly Carganilla.

Ji Yong Lee, Mallor Low, Marcia Debonis, Ron Crawford, Ella Rubin and Bob Stephenson round out the cast.

Oh will also serve as executive producer on the show along with Benioff, Weiss, and Bernie Caulfield.

