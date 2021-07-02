STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

HBO series adaptation of The Last of Us game adds Nico Parker 

The journey soon becomes brutal and heartbreaking as they have to travel across the States and depend on each other for survival.

Published: 02nd July 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Nico Parker

Nico Parker

By Express News Service

Actor Nico Parker is all set to join HBO’s series adaptation of the popular game The Last of Us. The actor will join the previously announced cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna.
The series hails from creators Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann.

Set in a distant future 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization, the story follows a hardened survivor named Joel, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old Ellie out of the heavily guarded oppressive quarantine zone. The journey soon becomes brutal and heartbreaking as they have to travel across the States and depend on each other for survival.

While Pascal, Ramsey, and Luna are set to play Joel, Ellie, and Tommy, respectively, Parker is set to play the role of Joel’s daughter. Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbas are set to direct the series, while the pilot episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov.

Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Doga are set to produce the TV series. The original video game was developed exclusively for Playstation by Naughty Dog.

Carolyn Strauss also executive produces along with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions as well as Rose Lam. Druckmann and Mazin will also executive produce the series apart from writing the script.

Parker’s breakout role came as in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo, in which she played Colin Farrell’s daughter. The actor will be seen next in Reminiscence, in which she appears opposite her real-life mother, Thandiwe Newton.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nico Parker The Last of Us HBO series
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp