HBO series adaptation of The Last of Us game adds Nico Parker 

Actor Nico Parker is all set to join HBO’s series adaptation of the popular game The Last of Us. The actor will join the previously announced cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna.

The series hails from creators Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann.

Set in a distant future 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization, the story follows a hardened survivor named Joel, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old Ellie out of the heavily guarded oppressive quarantine zone. The journey soon becomes brutal and heartbreaking as they have to travel across the States and depend on each other for survival.

While Pascal, Ramsey, and Luna are set to play Joel, Ellie, and Tommy, respectively, Parker is set to play the role of Joel’s daughter. Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbas are set to direct the series, while the pilot episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov.

Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Doga are set to produce the TV series. The original video game was developed exclusively for Playstation by Naughty Dog.

Carolyn Strauss also executive produces along with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions as well as Rose Lam. Druckmann and Mazin will also executive produce the series apart from writing the script.

Parker’s breakout role came as in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo, in which she played Colin Farrell’s daughter. The actor will be seen next in Reminiscence, in which she appears opposite her real-life mother, Thandiwe Newton.

