Isabela Merced cast in romance tale Rosaline

By Express News Service

Actor Isabela Merced is all set to portray Juliet in 20th Century Fox’s revisionist take on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Titled Rosaline, the script is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare tale. The feature adaptation has actor Kaitlyn Dever headlining as Rosaline, Juliet’s cousin.

The story retells the famous love story through the eyes of Rosaline, an idealistic young woman who also happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. She attempts to foil the romance between the famous couple and win Romeo back. It takes her on a journey of self-discovery and she ultimately works to help the star-crossed lovers get back together.

The feature has a script adapted to screen by 500 Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber. Karen Maine is set to direct the film. Rosaline is produced by 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

Emily Morris and Becca Edelman are overseeing for 21 Laps; Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century. Merced is best known for her roles in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and for her role in Dora and the Lost City of Gold.