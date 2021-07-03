Actor Tilda Swinton to star in director Wes Anderson’s next

By Express News Service

Wes Anderson’s next feature film outing is set to enter production this September. The yet-to-be-titled film will be reportedly filming in Spain. Actor Tilda Swinton has confirmed her casting in the project in a recent interview.

Notably, the new film marks the fifth collaboration between Swinton and Anderson, having worked in the filmmaker’s Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Isle of Dogs, and the yet-to-be-released The French Dispatch.

Further details related to the project are currently under tight wraps. Anderson’s The French Dispatch, featuring a large ensemble cast that includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, and Timothée Chalamet, is set to release on October 22.

Meanwhile, Swinton is set to appear in Memoria, The Souvenir Part II, and The Storms of Jeremy Thomas, all of which will be screening at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.