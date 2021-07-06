Jennifer Lopez says she's having the "best time of her life" after her new release

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is currently on cloud nine as she released 'Cambia el Paso', her new track with Rauw Alejandro on July 5, 2021, the title of which translates to 'Change the Step'.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Monday, the 51-year-old singer discussed her latest single with Rauw Alejandroand, revealing that she feels she's currently in the "best time of my life," reported People magazine.

"I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering. 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better," said Lopez, who split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year and is now dating ex-beau Ben Affleck.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez sign multi-year production deal with Netflix

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own. I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at," she continued.

The 'Hustler' stars also said that she loves all the good wishes and love that is coming her way at present. "And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life," Lopez added.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy family time at Universal Studios Hollywood

The 51-year old star shared that her newfound feeling of self-love inspired her to get back into the recording studio.

She told Lowe she was in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding' when she realised she finally "got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own."

"I'm good. I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming, and that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me," she said, according to People magazine.

She also dished on the heartbreaks and how people 'usually' handles them.

"When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music. And so I got back from the Dominican Republic and I immediately had notified everybody that I know and be like, I want to get in the studio," she shared.

Lopez's new song 'Cambia el Paso', comes just a month after Lopez and Alejandro were spotted filming the music video on Espanola Way down in Miami Beach, where a source told People magazine that Lopez was "full of energy."