STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez says she's having the "best time of her life" after her new release

Jennifer Lopez said, "I got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own," a realisation she had in the Dominican Republic while filming her upcoming rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding'.

Published: 06th July 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez's new song 'Cambia el Paso', comes just a month after Lopez and Alejandro were spotted filming the music video on Espanola Way down in Miami Beach.

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez's new song 'Cambia el Paso', comes just a month after Lopez and Alejandro were spotted filming the music video on Espanola Way down in Miami Beach. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is currently on cloud nine as she released 'Cambia el Paso', her new track with Rauw Alejandro on July 5, 2021, the title of which translates to 'Change the Step'.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Monday, the 51-year-old singer discussed her latest single with Rauw Alejandroand, revealing that she feels she's currently in the "best time of my life," reported People magazine.

"I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering. 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better," said Lopez, who split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year and is now dating ex-beau Ben Affleck.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez sign multi-year production deal with Netflix

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own. I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at," she continued.

The 'Hustler' stars also said that she loves all the good wishes and love that is coming her way at present. "And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life," Lopez added.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy family time at Universal Studios Hollywood

The 51-year old star shared that her newfound feeling of self-love inspired her to get back into the recording studio.

She told Lowe she was in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding' when she realised she finally "got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own."

"I'm good. I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming, and that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me," she said, according to People magazine.

She also dished on the heartbreaks and how people 'usually' handles them.

"When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music. And so I got back from the Dominican Republic and I immediately had notified everybody that I know and be like, I want to get in the studio," she shared.

Lopez's new song 'Cambia el Paso', comes just a month after Lopez and Alejandro were spotted filming the music video on Espanola Way down in Miami Beach, where a source told People magazine that Lopez was "full of energy."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez Shotgun Wedding Hustlers JLo Ben Affleck Zane Lowe Apple Music Cambia el Paso Rauw Alejandro
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp