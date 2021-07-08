Dating reality show inspired by Jane Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice' in the making

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A dating reality show inspired by celebrated English author Jane Austen's popular novel "Pride and Prejudice" is being developed for streaming platform Peacock.

The series, titled "Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance", was developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV.

According to Variety, the show is an original format that will see a "heroine" looking for her "duke".

A group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to work towards winning the heart of the heroine and her court.

"Housed in a castle on the countryside, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of.

From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love.

In the end, the heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love," the show's description read.

Anthony Dominici is serving as executive producer with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America along with Susy Price for Shine TV.

Apart from the dating show, the NBCUniversal-owned digital platform Peacock is also working on a competition series based on the classic arcade game "Frogger".