Dwayne Johnson returns for DC's Black Adam shoot; begins final week of production

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam will also feature Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Sarah Shahi, along with Dwayne Johnson and is set to release on July 29, 2022. 

Published: 08th July 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Dwayne Johnson gave an update on the production of his upcoming DC comics adaptation, Black Adam. The Rampage-actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the film’s shooting spot. “Back to work. This is our final week of production for the filming of Black Adam,” wrote Johnson.

Talking about his training process he added, “I can’t thank you guys enough for all your support. Truly. Grateful. From deep in my bones. Almost two years of hardcore, intense training, diet, character prep, and execution. You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time. And now it’s my turn and I hope to deliver the definitive antihero you deserve.”

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam also features Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Sarah Shahi. The film is currently set to release on July 29, 2022. Meanwhile, Johnson also has Jungle Cruise, co-starring Emily Blunt, and Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, in his pipeline. It was also recently announced that he will be voicing a character in the animated film, DC League of Super-Pets.

Dwayne Johnson The Rock Black Adam DC Dwayne Johnson Noah Centineo Aldis Hodge Sarah Shahi
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

