Dwayne Johnson returns for DC's Black Adam shoot; begins final week of production

By Express News Service

Actor Dwayne Johnson gave an update on the production of his upcoming DC comics adaptation, Black Adam. The Rampage-actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the film’s shooting spot. “Back to work. This is our final week of production for the filming of Black Adam,” wrote Johnson.

Talking about his training process he added, “I can’t thank you guys enough for all your support. Truly. Grateful. From deep in my bones. Almost two years of hardcore, intense training, diet, character prep, and execution. You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time. And now it’s my turn and I hope to deliver the definitive antihero you deserve.”

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam also features Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Sarah Shahi. The film is currently set to release on July 29, 2022. Meanwhile, Johnson also has Jungle Cruise, co-starring Emily Blunt, and Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, in his pipeline. It was also recently announced that he will be voicing a character in the animated film, DC League of Super-Pets.