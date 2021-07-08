Robin Givens to play recurring role in Batwoman Season 3

By Express News Service

Actor Robin Givens has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming third season of the CW’s Batwoman. As the new series regular, Givens will play Jada Jet, a powerful, passionate and hardworking CEO for Jet Industries. Jada has worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. She has a dark past that forced her to give up her first-born child, and she will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Last season’s finale episode saw Ryan Wilder (played by Javicia Leslia) fully take up the mantle as Batwoman, with Kate Kane leaving Gotham to search for her long-missing cousin, Bruce Wayne (Batman). The finale also revealed that Ryan’s biological mother, who was believed to have died in childbirth, is actually alive.

Apart from Leslie, the upcoming season will bring back Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. However, original cast member Dougray Scott will not be returning. Givens is well-known for starring as well as directing a few episodes in CW’s hit series Riverdale. She is set to reprise her role as Darlene Merriman in the upcoming Head of the Class follow-up series. Her film credits include Head of State, The Family That Preys and the upcoming Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam-starrer Last Looks. Her other recent television recurring credits include The Fix and Ambitions.