STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Robin Givens to play recurring role in Batwoman Season 3

Givens is well-known for starring as well as directing a few episodes in CW’s hit series Riverdale.

Published: 08th July 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Robin Givens in her 1989 film, The Penthouse.

Robin Givens in her 1989 film, The Penthouse. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Actor Robin Givens has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming third season of the CW’s Batwoman. As the new series regular, Givens will play Jada Jet, a powerful, passionate and hardworking CEO for Jet Industries. Jada has worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. She has a dark past that forced her to give up her first-born child, and she will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Last season’s finale episode saw Ryan Wilder (played by Javicia Leslia) fully take up the mantle as Batwoman, with Kate Kane leaving Gotham to search for her long-missing cousin, Bruce Wayne (Batman). The finale also revealed that Ryan’s biological mother, who was believed to have died in childbirth, is actually alive.

Apart from Leslie, the upcoming season will bring back Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. However, original cast member Dougray Scott will not be returning. Givens is well-known for starring as well as directing a few episodes in CW’s hit series Riverdale. She is set to reprise her role as Darlene Merriman in the upcoming Head of the Class follow-up series. Her film credits include Head of State, The Family That Preys and the upcoming Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam-starrer Last Looks. Her other recent television recurring credits include The Fix and Ambitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robin Givens Batwoman Season 3 Riverdale Jada Jet Jet Industries CW Robin Givens Batwoman
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Tony Antonellis
    Arrowverse? When Kate Kane ever comes back in season 3, will she have the face of Ruby Rose or Wallis Day? If Ruby Rose, then it is simply because Kate Kane had a fake face on her in the form of Wallis Day the whole time since the hypnotism. And I hope they will pick any awesome lady for DCEU's Batwoman even if they decide to use Wallis Day. When she is on her way to find bruce she takes the fake face off and uses more of the rebirth skin creme to fix her real face. If Wallis Day than it was because when black mask used the rebirth skin creme on Kate to fix her burnt skin and make her look like his dead daughter, he also used some sort of plastic facial surgery to make Ruby's burnt face to mold it into a beautiful new face in the form of Wallis and I hope Ruby Rose will end up play DCEU's batwoman. Either Way, I hope season 3 will include Kate Kane finding Bruce and they return to help the others while Ryan Wilder is either being used by Poison Ivy or being held prisoner while Clayface is mimicking her.
    7 hours ago reply
Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp