The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco in talks to star in, produce upcoming thriller 'Role Play'

Produced by Studiocanal, Role Play will begin production in 2022 when Cuoco wraps season 2 of her popular HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.

Cuoco, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, recently landed the rights to Doris Day: Her Own Story, the official biography/autobiography of the legendary singer.

Cuoco, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, recently landed the rights to Doris Day: Her Own Story. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco is in negotiations to star in and produce the upcoming action thriller Role Play. The film has a screenplay written by Seth Owen, who is known for penning the 2016 Ridley Scott sci-fi thriller, Morgan. The project is yet to rope in a director. According to Deadline, the film’s story follows a young married couple whose lives turn upside down after secrets are revealed about each other’s past.

Produced by Studiocanal, Role Play will begin production in 2022 when Cuoco wraps season 2 of her popular HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. The Picture Company partners Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona will produce under their overall deal at Studiocanal. Brillstien Partners’ George Heller will serve as executive producer. Cuoco will produce under her Yes Norman Productions.

Cuoco, who is just fresh out of the success of The Flight Attendant, will also star opposite Pete Davidson in the romantic comedy Meet Cute. She will be seen next in Sony’s The Man From Toronto opposite Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. 

Cuoco, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, recently landed the rights to Doris Day: Her Own Story, the official biography/autobiography of the legendary singer. Cuoco is also slated to star in the film. Meanwhile, she will continue to executive produce and voice WB Animation’s Harley Quinn. 

