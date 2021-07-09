STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Dua Lipa to make acting debut in 'Argylle' alongside Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson

The movie, based on Ellie Conway's upcoming novel 'Argylle', will be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world.

Published: 09th July 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Dua Lipa (in picture), Sam Rockwell, Catherine O'Hara and John Cena are part of the 'Argylle' cast.

Dua Lipa (in picture), Sam Rockwell, Catherine O'Hara and John Cena are part of the 'Argylle' cast. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has set an ensemble cast, including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson, for his upcoming spy movie "Argylle". Additionally, British pop sensation Dua Lipa will make her acting debut with the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The big-budget action film, which Vaughn will direct and produce through his banner Marv, will start production in Europe in August.

Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell, veteran actor Catherine O'Hara and "Fast and Furious 9" star John Cena are also part of the cast.

The film, based on an upcoming spy novel of the same name from author Ellie Conway, follows Argylle, "the world's greatest spy" as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.

The movie will be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world.

Conway's thriller novel is set to be published next year by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House.

Jason Fuchs is writing the script and he will also serve as executive producer alongside Adam Bohling, David Reid, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach.

Vaughn is currently awaiting the release of "The King's Man", the prequel to his blockbuster "Kingsman" movies.

The film, starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance, is scheduled to be released theatrically by Disney in December 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Argylle Matthew Vaughn Henry Cavill Dua Lipa Bryan Cranston Bryce Dallas Howard John Cena Catherine O Hara Sam Rockwell Samuel L Jackson
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp