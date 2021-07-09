STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oscar-winning director Bill Condon to helm Guys and Dolls adaptation

Condon most recently helmed Beauty and the Beast, which went on to gross more than a billion at the global box-office.

Published: 09th July 2021 09:37 AM

Bill Condon

Bill Condon (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning director Bill Condon has been tapped to helm the musical retelling of Guys and Dolls.
The project has been in development since TriStar Pictures acquired the purchased remake rights to the original Guys and Dolls short stories by Damon Runyon, as well as the rights to the Broadway musical with its book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and its music by Frank Loesser. Additionally, the studio also acquired remake rights to the previous 1955 film adaptation from the Samuel Goldwyn company.

Guys and Dolls rose to popularity after its premiere on Broadway in 1950. The musical ran for 1,200 performances and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. This led to multiple revivals and film adaptations. The 1955 adaptation starred Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra, and Vivian Blaine.  The 1992 revival, starring Nathan Lane and Faith Prince, went on to be nominated for seven Tony Awards and winning three.

Earlier, 20th Century was developing an adaptation with Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. However, the Fox-Disney merger led to the time lapsing on the ownership of the rights. Condon is well known for helming multiple successful musicals. He won an Oscar in the genre for Gods and Monsters. He was also nominated for Oscars for Chicago, which he wrote. He most recently helmed Beauty and the Beast, which went on to gross more than a billion at the global box-office. Notably, Condon also co-wrote The Greatest Showman.

